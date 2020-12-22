Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Arcos Dorados from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

ARCO opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.64. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 72.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

