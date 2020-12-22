ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

