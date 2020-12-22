AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

NYSE NOV opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

