AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,463 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.53 and a 200 day moving average of $163.25. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

