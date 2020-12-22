AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 277,522 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 277,522 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $61.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

