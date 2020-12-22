AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $736,598.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

