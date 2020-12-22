AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,844 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth $134,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $288,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

