AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,277 shares of company stock worth $847,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.