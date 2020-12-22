AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.