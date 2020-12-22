Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.35.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.