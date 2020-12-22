Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.35.
AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
