Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $128.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

