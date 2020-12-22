Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 1,562 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $48,450.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $48,480.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,352. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $39.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 54.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 37.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

