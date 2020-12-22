Andrew Hykes Sells 27,400 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,855,528.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. 1,027,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,688. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

