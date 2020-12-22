Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.67. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $390.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

