Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $16.07

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 497,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

