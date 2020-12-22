Analysts Set VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Target Price at $1.93

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of VEON by 31.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of VEON by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 451,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

