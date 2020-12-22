Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) PT at $135.85

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,618. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

