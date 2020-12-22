Analysts Set Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price at $55.18

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of STX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. 31,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,133. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.89%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 37,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $2,337,603.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,440.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,776 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

