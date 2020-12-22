Analysts Set Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price at $11.67

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 15,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.