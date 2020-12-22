Analysts Set Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) PT at $10.81

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.