Analysts Set Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) PT at $10.81

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.
Several brokerages recently commented on KIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday.
In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.
Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $183.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64.
Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kindred Biosciences
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.
