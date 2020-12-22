Analysts Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT at $17.80

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,725. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). On average, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

