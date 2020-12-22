Analysts Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $31.67

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

HARP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. 1,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,202. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.18.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 97.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

