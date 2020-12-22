Analysts Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Price Target at $10.66

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. 980,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.99 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 59.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

