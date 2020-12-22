Analysts Set Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) PT at $16.00

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Global Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Partners by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 298,957 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.38. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.