Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $24.33

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,354. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,955,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,337,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

