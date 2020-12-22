Analysts Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $13.10

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.91. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.96 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

