Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $102.40

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarMax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter worth $881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,155,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

