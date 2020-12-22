Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,716,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,269 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 444.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,537,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 33.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 340,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.50 and a beta of 1.20. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

