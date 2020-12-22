Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post $3.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $5.13 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $4.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year sales of $81.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $83.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.20 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

