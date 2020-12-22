Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Amplify Energy worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 208,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Amplify Energy news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911,568 shares of company stock worth $10,680,525 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $7.58.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPY shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

