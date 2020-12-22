AmonD One Day Volume Hits $7,358.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $860,609.61 and approximately $7,358.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AmonD has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, Hanbitco, CPDAX and OKEx Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00140723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00744509 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00168856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00390252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00110655 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,527,067 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.