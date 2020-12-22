AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

