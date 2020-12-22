AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO Sells $28,205.38 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 21st, William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,388. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $121.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

