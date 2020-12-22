American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Woodmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $95.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 482.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $303,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 80.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $327,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

