American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANAT stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.76. American National Group has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $119.35.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American National Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%.

In other news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer purchased 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,380. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of American National Group by 3,239.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 145,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 141,316 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its position in American National Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 127,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

