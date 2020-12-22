American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 166,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,382. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $925.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,016,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,864 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,954,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,936 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,208,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 772,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 102,902 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

