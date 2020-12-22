Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00.

Ameresco stock opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

