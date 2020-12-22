Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Holdings Decreased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,817 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ambev by 43.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ambev by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Ambev by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 212,679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 57.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 356,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev by 20.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

