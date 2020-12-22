Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ALTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.33.

ALTM opened at $46.98 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $763.24 million and a P/E ratio of 83.89.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,970 shares of company stock worth $53,438 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 117.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares during the last quarter.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

