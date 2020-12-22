Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

ATEC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

