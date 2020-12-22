Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 553,273 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,169,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

