Alliance Global Partners Lowers Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Price Target to $1.10

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.59% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.