Alexandria Forbes Sells 13,390 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Forbes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $227,550.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Alexandria Forbes sold 7,851 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $117,843.51.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Alexandria Forbes sold 12,703 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $191,180.15.

On Thursday, November 5th, Alexandria Forbes sold 3,981 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $59,834.43.

MGTX opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $676.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 668,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 322,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

