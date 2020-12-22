Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

