Akouos, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos’ (NASDAQ:AKUS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 23rd. Akouos had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $212,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Akouos’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AKUS opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. Akouos has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.45.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Akouos by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after buying an additional 1,546,990 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,089,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after purchasing an additional 780,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,938,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

