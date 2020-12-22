AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.54 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

