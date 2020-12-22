Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

