Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at 140166

140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.02 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.