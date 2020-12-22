AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) Stock Price Up 28.4%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s share price rose 28.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 28,721,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 6,626,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 450.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.