AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $3.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,480,473 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 121.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

